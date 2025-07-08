Financial Comparison: Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) versus INNOVATE (NYSE:VATE)

Profitability

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and INNOVATE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Falcon’s Beyond Global 18.35% -1.43% 2.03% INNOVATE -3.91% N/A -4.69%

Risk and Volatility

Falcon’s Beyond Global has a beta of -1.77, indicating that its stock price is 277% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INNOVATE has a beta of 1.72, indicating that its stock price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.9% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.3% of INNOVATE shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Falcon’s Beyond Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 55.5% of INNOVATE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Falcon’s Beyond Global $6.74 million 107.02 $22.06 million $0.10 59.65 INNOVATE $1.11 billion 0.07 -$34.60 million ($3.36) -1.61

This table compares Falcon’s Beyond Global and INNOVATE”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Falcon’s Beyond Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than INNOVATE. INNOVATE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Falcon’s Beyond Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Falcon’s Beyond Global beats INNOVATE on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Falcon’s Beyond Global

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. is an experiential entertainment development enterprise. It connects the world by bringing stories to life through theme parks, resorts, animation, consumer products, gaming, and movies. The company propels intellectual property activations concurrently across physical and digital experiences through three core business units. Falcon’s Creative Group is a themed entertainment and master planning firm. Falcon’s Beyond Destinations develops, owns, and operates global entertainment destinations from resorts, theme parks, and attractions to retail, dining and location-based entertainment venues. Falcon’s Beyond Brands expands franchises across multiple platforms from media to gaming, music to consumer products and beyond. The firm also invents in immersive rides, attractions and technologies for entertainment destinations around the world. The company was founded on July 8, 2022 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

About INNOVATE

INNOVATE Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in infrastructure, life sciences, and spectrum areas in the United States. The Infrastructure segment provides industrial construction, structural steel, and facility maintenance services, such as fabrication and erection of structural steel and heavy steel plate services, and large-diameter water pipes and water storage tanks; fabrication of trusses and girders; and 3-D building information modeling and detailing for commercial, industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, metal processing, refineries, pulp and paper mills, and power plants. This segment also offers solutions for digital engineering, modeling and detailing, construction, and heavy equipment installation and facility services including maintenance, repair, and installation; and manufactures pollution control scrubbers, tunnel liners, pressure vessels, strainers, filters, separators, and customized products. The Life Sciences segment develops products to treat early osteoarthritis of the knee; and aesthetic and medical technologies for the skin. The Spectrum segment operates over-the-air broadcasting stations across the United States; and Azteca America, a Spanish-language broadcast network. The company was formerly known as HC2 Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to INNOVATE Corp. in September 2021. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

