Analyzing Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF) and Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU)

Gibson Energy (OTCMKTS:GBNXF – Get Free Report) and Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Gibson Energy has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Suncor Energy has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gibson Energy and Suncor Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gibson Energy 0 3 1 1 2.60 Suncor Energy 0 3 6 2 2.91

Valuation and Earnings

Suncor Energy has a consensus price target of $64.67, indicating a potential upside of 69.52%. Given Suncor Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Suncor Energy is more favorable than Gibson Energy.

This table compares Gibson Energy and Suncor Energy”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gibson Energy $8.60 billion 0.33 $111.06 million $0.71 24.70 Suncor Energy $37.32 billion 1.25 $4.39 billion $3.47 10.99

Suncor Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Gibson Energy. Suncor Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gibson Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Gibson Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of Suncor Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Suncor Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Gibson Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. Suncor Energy pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Gibson Energy pays out 177.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Suncor Energy pays out 47.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Suncor Energy has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Gibson Energy and Suncor Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gibson Energy 1.44% 16.96% 3.31% Suncor Energy 11.95% 14.90% 7.40%

Summary

Suncor Energy beats Gibson Energy on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gibson Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gibson Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in Canada and the United States. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of liquid infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, a crude oil processing facility, and other terminals. The Marketing segment purchases, sells, stores, and optimizes hydrocarbon products, including crude oil, natural gas liquids, road asphalt, roofing flux, frac oils, light and heavy straight run distillates, vacuum gas oil, and an oil-based mud product. It serves producers, refiners, marketers, and integrated companies, as well as exploration and production companies. The company was formerly known as Gibson Energy Holdings ULC and changed its name to Gibson Energy Inc. in April 2011. Gibson Energy Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Free Report)

Suncor Energy Inc. operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in oil sands mining. The Exploration and Production segment is involved in offshore operations in the East Coast of Canada; and marketing and risk management of crude oil and natural gas. The Refining and Marketing segment engages in the refining of crude oil products; and distribution, marketing, transportation, and risk management of refined and petrochemical products, and other purchased products through the retail and wholesale networks. This segment is also involved in the trading of crude oil, refined products, natural gas, and power. The company was formerly known as Suncor Inc. and changed its name to Suncor Energy Inc. in April 1997. Suncor Energy Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Suncor Energy Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.