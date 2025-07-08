Beachbody (NYSE:BODI) versus Firemans Contractors (OTCMKTS:FRCN) Financial Contrast

Beachbody (NYSE:BODI – Get Free Report) and Firemans Contractors (OTCMKTS:FRCN – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Beachbody and Firemans Contractors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beachbody 0 2 2 0 2.50 Firemans Contractors 0 0 0 0 0.00

Beachbody currently has a consensus target price of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 170.38%. Given Beachbody’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Beachbody is more favorable than Firemans Contractors.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beachbody $418.80 million 0.07 -$71.64 million ($9.22) -0.43 Firemans Contractors N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Beachbody and Firemans Contractors”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Firemans Contractors has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beachbody.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.5% of Beachbody shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of Beachbody shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Firemans Contractors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Beachbody and Firemans Contractors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beachbody -17.02% -93.85% -20.87% Firemans Contractors N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Beachbody beats Firemans Contractors on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beachbody

The Beachbody Company, Inc. operates as a subscription health and wellness company that provides fitness, nutrition, and stress-reducing programs in the United States and internationally. The company operates Beachbody on Demand, a digital subscription platform that provides access to a library of live and on-demand fitness and nutrition content; and Beachbody on Demand Interactive (BODi) for live fitness and nutrition programs. It also offers nutritional products, such as Shakeology, a nutrition shake; Beachbody Performance supplements comprising pre-workout energize, hydrate, post-workout recover, and protein supplement recharge products; BEACHBAR, a low-sugar snack bar; supplements under the LADDER brand; connected fitness products; and BODi Bike Studio, a package subscription to BODi with a bike and accessories. The Beachbody Company, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About Firemans Contractors

Firemans Contractors, Inc. provides parking lot maintenance services in the United States. Its services include asphalt maintenance and repair, concrete repair, crack/joint sealing, excavation, line removal, painting, pressure washing, seal coating, signage, speed bumps, parking lot and warehouse striping, and wheel stops. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

