Exane Asset Management Invests $8.52 Million in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 278,956 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,520,000. AT&T accounts for about 4.9% of Exane Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 16,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at about $28,353,000. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 194,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 37.4% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 31,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares during the period. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the first quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on AT&T in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.05.

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.21. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $29.19. The company has a market capitalization of $204.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.42.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

