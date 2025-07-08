Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 463 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,672 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 25,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,827 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at about $813,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $1,975,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,219,490. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,142 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $299,603.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 136,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,895,776.40. This represents a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,784 shares of company stock worth $8,223,890 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on CRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered shares of Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $420.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.08.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE CRM opened at $269.74 on Tuesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.00 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $272.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.63. The firm has a market cap of $257.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.98%.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

