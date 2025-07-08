Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stake Lowered by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 9,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 399,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $87,887,000 after purchasing an additional 39,298 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON opened at $239.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.75 and a 200-day moving average of $215.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HON

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.