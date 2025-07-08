Brown Financial Advisory Invests $240,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Brown Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,737 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1,007.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Walmart from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Walmart from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.67.

NYSE WMT opened at $99.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.41. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $105.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The retailer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $165.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.75%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,760 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $166,795.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 650,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,693,090.29. This represents a 0.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.85, for a total value of $1,258,031.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 945,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,619,848.90. This trade represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,711 shares of company stock worth $13,710,319 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

