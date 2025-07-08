Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,394 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $8,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 620.0% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 36 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW stock opened at $1,034.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,005.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $961.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $214.12 billion, a PE ratio of 140.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.94. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $678.66 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09.

Insider Activity

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 17.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, Vice Chairman Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,020.00, for a total transaction of $1,194,420.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. This represents a 28.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 2,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,012.01, for a total transaction of $2,074,620.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 6,614 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,434.14. This trade represents a 23.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,716 shares of company stock valued at $6,611,245. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Truist Financial upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $950.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,048.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,068.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.