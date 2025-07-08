May Hill Capital LLC Lowers Position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

May Hill Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 939 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. May Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 56,170 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,269,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 161.1% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 118,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,982,000 after acquiring an additional 73,086 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 35,386 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% in the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 11,091 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.17.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $235.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.95. Union Pacific Corporation has a 1-year low of $204.66 and a 1-year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

