Black Diamond Financial LLC Sells 270 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Black Diamond Financial LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $622,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $295,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 41,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,833,000 after buying an additional 23,077 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 29,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 5,173 shares during the period. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.43 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $91.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

