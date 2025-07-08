Geneva Partners LLC Sells 876 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Geneva Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 876 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 64,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,915,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Centennial Bank AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 12,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 40,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of IWM stock opened at $219.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

