Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Arista Networks by 381.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 179.7% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $794,880.00. Following the sale, the director owned 65,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,536,298.24. The trade was a 10.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 26,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $2,397,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 592,400 shares in the company, valued at $54,637,052. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,123,370 shares of company stock valued at $113,157,408. 3.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Arista Networks from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $76.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.0%

NYSE ANET opened at $101.51 on Tuesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.43 and a 52-week high of $133.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.06. The firm has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.40.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 40.72%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.