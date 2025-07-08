Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Davidson Investment Advisors

Davidson Investment Advisors lessened its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 472,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53,292 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.6% of Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $73,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 120,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 506,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,465,000 after acquiring an additional 20,855 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 82,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,548 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,551,533,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $177.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $208.70.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $90.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at $44,695,000. The trade was a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,643 shares of company stock worth $36,330,928 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Alphabet from $232.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

