Promising Infrastructure Stocks To Consider – July 7th

NVIDIA, Alphabet, Broadcom, Oracle, and Coinbase Global are the five Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that build, own and operate the physical systems and facilities—such as highways, bridges, power grids, water networks and telecom towers—that underpin economic activity. Because they often earn regulated or contract-backed revenues over long time horizons, these stocks tend to deliver stable cash flows and can appeal to investors seeking income and lower volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA stock traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $158.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,867,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,838,624. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.81. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $160.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.79. The stock had a trading volume of 33,957,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,600,213. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.77. Alphabet has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $274.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,606,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,527,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $277.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.17.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $5.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $232.30. The stock had a trading volume of 16,040,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,183,209. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.22. The company has a market capitalization of $652.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $237.99.

Coinbase Global (COIN)

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

NASDAQ COIN traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $357.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,840,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,778,572. The business has a 50 day moving average of $265.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $242.75. Coinbase Global has a fifty-two week low of $142.58 and a fifty-two week high of $382.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.87, a P/E/G ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 3.70.

