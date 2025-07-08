Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Rating Increased to Buy at Melius Research

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Melius Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $165.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $134.00. Melius Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Melius upgraded Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Vertiv from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Vertiv from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.69.

VRT traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,508,618. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.37. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.75. Vertiv has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. This trade represents a 22.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 4,120.0% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 242.0% during the first quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

