CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $9.69 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,449 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $9,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,919,130.14. The trade was a 24.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of HD opened at $367.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $365.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $365.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 target price (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Home Depot from $424.00 to $399.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.77.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

