Opus Capital Group LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Opus Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $75.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.61.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.2353 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

