Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by BXM Wealth LLC

BXM Wealth LLC grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,738 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. BXM Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Tesla by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC raised its position in Tesla by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in Tesla by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Bank AR increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 833.3% in the 1st quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 112 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 30th. Cfra Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.60.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,940,195.80. This trade represents a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the sale, the director owned 855,394 shares in the company, valued at $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 829,509 shares of company stock valued at $277,648,925 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $293.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.00 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.77 billion, a PE ratio of 161.51, a P/E/G ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

