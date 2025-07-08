SilverOak Wealth Management LLC Has $319,000 Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

SilverOak Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ostrum Asset Management now owns 11,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total value of $4,960,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 165,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,868,055.10. This represents a 10.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RCL shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Northcoast Research began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Friday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $249.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Melius Research raised Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Caribbean Cruises presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.65.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 1.8%

NYSE RCL opened at $328.55 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $263.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.15. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $130.08 and a fifty-two week high of $336.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.17.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 47.89% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 14.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is 24.92%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

