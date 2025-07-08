AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Knuff & Co LLC grew its position in Linde by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $515.90.

Linde Stock Performance

LIN opened at $470.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $221.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $461.97 and its 200 day moving average is $451.76. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $408.65 and a 12-month high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the sale, the vice president owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,928.56. This trade represents a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the sale, the vice president owned 8,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. The trade was a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

