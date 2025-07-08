NTV Asset Management LLC Acquires 214 Shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $2,752,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of Linde by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 68,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN stock opened at $469.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $461.97 and its 200 day moving average is $451.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $221.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.96. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $487.49.

Linde Announces Dividend

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $515.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total transaction of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,639 shares in the company, valued at $10,346,928.56. This represents a 8.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total transaction of $3,314,065.62. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.