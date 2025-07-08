Partners in Financial Planning Purchases 9,684 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Partners in Financial Planning boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Partners in Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Partners in Financial Planning’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 5,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.14. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.29 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

