Trek Financial LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Trek Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 106.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,735 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $8,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.65% of the company’s stock.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.55. The stock had a trading volume of 37,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,305. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $117.55 and a 12 month high of $175.97. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.69 and its 200 day moving average is $154.67.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

