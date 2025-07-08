DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $140.72 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,517,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,314 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.19% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $140,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at $285,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 7.7% in the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 59,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 184,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,332,000 after acquiring an additional 11,146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:CL traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.72. 355,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,309,243. The company’s 50 day moving average is $90.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.53. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $85.32 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. The company has a market capitalization of $75.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.37.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 461.04%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.76%.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.69.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

