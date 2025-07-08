DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $124.61 Million Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 550,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $124,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 12.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.4% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.2% during the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 25,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 52,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,097,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 57,888 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.36, for a total transaction of $13,740,295.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 83,934 shares in the company, valued at $19,922,574.24. This represents a 40.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rafael Carrasco sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.81, for a total transaction of $159,609.94. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,311.02. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Melius Research raised shares of Waste Management to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 9th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.00.

View Our Latest Report on WM

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $226.45. The stock had a trading volume of 109,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,340. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $232.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.59 and a 12 month high of $242.58.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.77%.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.