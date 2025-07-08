Trek Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Trek Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 28.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,489 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9,678.3% in the fourth quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 40,939 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,999,000 after purchasing an additional 10,324 shares in the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 15.2%

Shares of BATS EFG traded up $14.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.70. The stock had a trading volume of 514,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,865. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $112.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $108.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.40.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.