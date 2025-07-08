DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Purchases 514 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,718 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.19% of Cadence Design Systems worth $131,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $320.97. The company had a trading volume of 139,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,615. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.56 and a 1-year high of $330.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $306.20 and its 200-day moving average is $286.85.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $277,716.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,996 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,520.20. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.00, for a total transaction of $54,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 8,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,040. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,975 shares of company stock worth $6,114,587. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

