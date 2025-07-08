Opus Capital Group LLC Buys 100 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 118.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 136,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,117,000 after acquiring an additional 74,245 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,320 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paychex by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Paychex by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 581,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,542,000 after acquiring an additional 23,359 shares during the period. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $158.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 78,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,408.75. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

Paychex stock opened at $145.24 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.88. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $115.40 and a one year high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.53%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

