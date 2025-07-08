Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $16,599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 233.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 140,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,277,000 after buying an additional 98,642 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 126.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 10,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $180.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.30. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $77.22 and a one year high of $187.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.97.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 16.64% and a return on equity of 27.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $161.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $4,755,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 131,859 shares in the company, valued at $20,903,607.27. This trade represents a 18.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.17, for a total transaction of $193,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 23,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,737.48. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 831,250 shares of company stock worth $130,517,863 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

