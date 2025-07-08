NTV Asset Management LLC Has $943,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $307.37 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $217.27 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.24. The firm has a market cap of $101.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.