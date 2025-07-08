Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 29.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,056 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.19 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.98.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

