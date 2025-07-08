Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,357 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 116,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 589.6% during the 1st quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.19 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.