Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Sells 238,171 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,171 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 185,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 123,626 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 211,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 140,539 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 215.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,784,000 after purchasing an additional 317,687 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 318.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 348,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 265,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 201.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $24.59 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.00.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

