NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 890 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

NTV Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,438 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% in the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $144.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.83.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $123.17 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $221.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

