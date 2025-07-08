AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Walter Public Investments Inc.

Walter Public Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. AutoZone accounts for about 5.0% of Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Walter Public Investments Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $26,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 435,031.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 770,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,535,000 after purchasing an additional 770,005 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 324,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,421,000 after acquiring an additional 17,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $834,556,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 204,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,840,000 after acquiring an additional 26,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AutoZone stock opened at $3,788.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,802.79 and a fifty-two week high of $3,916.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,705.07 and a 200 day moving average of $3,552.20.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 56.07% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $36.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total transaction of $17,568,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 159 shares in the company, valued at $581,940. This represents a 96.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total value of $9,737,666.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 427 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,877.35. This trade represents a 85.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,662 shares of company stock valued at $131,999,089 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 target price on AutoZone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Guggenheim upped their price target on AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 price target on AutoZone in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AutoZone from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4,600.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,087.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

