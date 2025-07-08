102,449 Shares in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY) Bought by Trek Financial LLC

Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:ARTY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 102,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,000. Trek Financial LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $940,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Future AI & Tech ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,383,000. Goldstone Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $537,000. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Future AI & Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000.

Stock Up 0.4%

ARTY traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.06. The stock had a trading volume of 56,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,629. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. iShares Future AI & Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $26.31 and a 1 year high of $41.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Company Profile

The iShares Future AI & Tech ETF (ARTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a concentrated index of global companies that provide products and services that are expected to contribute to artificial intelligence technologies. Holdings are selected and weighted based on a modified market-cap.

