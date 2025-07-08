JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) is Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,785 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 53,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,740,000. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 131.6% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 349,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,580,000 after buying an additional 198,292 shares in the last quarter. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPST traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 226,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,672,387. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 109.77 and a beta of 0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $50.51. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.75.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

