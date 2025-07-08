Silverlake Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Silverlake Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 1.2% of Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance
VYM stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $134.72. 268,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,988. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.81. The company has a market cap of $61.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.96.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile
The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.
