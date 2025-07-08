Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC Purchases 456 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 6.7% of Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $183.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $177.43 and its 200 day moving average is $176.13. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.