SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC

Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 0.4% of Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 33,457 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9,062.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,445,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,334,000 after buying an additional 1,429,688 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 220,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 23,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 3,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $40.14 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $32.30 and a 12-month high of $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.14.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

