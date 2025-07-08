Contrasting Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) and Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG)

Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Free Report) and Addentax Group (NASDAQ:ATXG – Get Free Report) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Sumitomo and Addentax Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sumitomo 7.71% 11.60% 4.88% Addentax Group -121.86% -21.27% -10.12%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sumitomo and Addentax Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sumitomo $47.89 billion 0.64 $3.71 billion $3.03 8.36 Addentax Group $4.18 million 1.48 -$5.09 million ($0.89) -0.69

Sumitomo has higher revenue and earnings than Addentax Group. Addentax Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumitomo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sumitomo has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Addentax Group has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Sumitomo and Addentax Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sumitomo 0 0 0 1 4.00 Addentax Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.1% of Addentax Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Addentax Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Sumitomo beats Addentax Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts. It is involved in the development of renewable energy projects comprising power generation and power plant engineering, procurement, and construction activities; electricity retail; industrial facilities and equipment, water, transportation systems and infrastructure, airports, smart city project, environmental solutions, and storage battery businesses; development and operation of industrial parks; arranging insurance; and provision of logistics services. In addition, the company engages in the cable television, 5G related technologies, programming distribution, movies, digital media and video content, TV shopping, and e-commerce businesses; cell phone, ICT platform, digital solution, and venture capital businesses; provision of smart communications infrastructure; operation of food supermarkets and drugstore chains; trade of cement and building materials; and real estate businesses. Further, it develops and trades in coal, iron ore, manganese, uranium, non-ferrous and precious metals, petroleum, natural gas and liquefied natural gas, and commodity derivative transactions; trades in non-ferrous metal products, liquefied petroleum gas, storage batteries, carbon products, plastics, organic and inorganic chemicals, silicon wafers, LEDs, pharmaceuticals, agricultural chemicals, household insecticides, fertilizers, and veterinary drugs; engages in the investing activities; and provides electronics manufacturing services. Sumitomo Corporation was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Addentax Group

Addentax Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a logistic service provider in China. It operates through three segments: Garment Manufacturing, Logistics Services, and Property Management and Subleasing. The company manufactures and distributes garments; and provides logistic services, such as storage, transportation, warehousing, handling, packaging, and order processing, as well as customs declaration and tax clearance services. It also offers shop subleasing and property management services for garment wholesalers and retailers in the garment market. In addition, the company engages in the building decoration designing business. Addentax Group Corp. is based in Shenzhen, China.

