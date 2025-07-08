Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $46.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Mosaic traded as high as $38.23 and last traded at $37.68, with a volume of 421352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.69.

MOS has been the subject of several other reports. Wall Street Zen raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Mosaic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Mosaic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.08.

Get Mosaic alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on MOS

Insider Buying and Selling at Mosaic

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mosaic

In other news, SVP Walter F. Precourt III sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 128,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,948.58. This represents a 12.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,363,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Mosaic by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,507,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,243 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Mosaic by 42.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,979,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,094 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Mosaic by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,041,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $54,953,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mosaic

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.