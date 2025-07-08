DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 277,839 Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,075,965 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 277,839 shares during the quarter. CRH accounts for approximately 0.7% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.60% of CRH worth $354,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in CRH by 214.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in CRH in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRH. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of CRH from $127.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

Shares of NYSE CRH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.31. The company had a trading volume of 234,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,877,751. Crh Plc has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $110.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.26.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). CRH had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.52%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

