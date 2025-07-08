DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $198.35 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.13% of Booking worth $198,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Booking by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 31 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in Booking by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,356.07, for a total value of $5,425,698.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,073,911.22. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BKNG shares. BTIG Research raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5,500.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,600.00 to $5,700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Booking from $5,580.00 to $5,820.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,415.00.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $42.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $5,773.39. 31,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,694. The company has a market cap of $187.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5,397.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4,980.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,825.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $24.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.57 by $7.24. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 143.67% and a net margin of 22.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $20.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.89%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

