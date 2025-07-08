Reviewing Hims & Hers Health (HIMS) and The Competition

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “MEDICAL INFO SYS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Hims & Hers Health to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.5% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of shares of all “MEDICAL INFO SYS” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.7% of Hims & Hers Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of shares of all “MEDICAL INFO SYS” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Hims & Hers Health has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hims & Hers Health’s peers have a beta of 1.80, meaning that their average share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hims & Hers Health 9.24% 22.75% 15.51% Hims & Hers Health Competitors -194.24% -97.38% -20.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Hims & Hers Health and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hims & Hers Health $1.48 billion $126.04 million 71.42 Hims & Hers Health Competitors $432.67 million -$62.41 million 5.62

Hims & Hers Health has higher revenue and earnings than its peers. Hims & Hers Health is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hims & Hers Health and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hims & Hers Health 3 8 2 0 1.92 Hims & Hers Health Competitors 252 740 1825 23 2.57

Hims & Hers Health currently has a consensus price target of $39.58, suggesting a potential downside of 19.68%. As a group, “MEDICAL INFO SYS” companies have a potential upside of 27.44%. Given Hims & Hers Health’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Hims & Hers Health has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Hims & Hers Health beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

