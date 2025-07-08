Drift (DRIFT) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $138.09 Million

Drift (DRIFT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. Drift has a total market capitalization of $138.09 million and $16.33 million worth of Drift was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drift token can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000371 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Drift has traded up 9.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108,760.68 or 0.99863323 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108,526.68 or 0.99674355 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Drift

Drift’s genesis date was November 4th, 2022. Drift’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 341,334,320 tokens. Drift’s official Twitter account is @driftprotocol. The official website for Drift is www.drift.trade.

Drift Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Drift (DRIFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Drift has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 341,334,320.956796 in circulation. The last known price of Drift is 0.39897231 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $12,732,308.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.drift.trade/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Drift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

