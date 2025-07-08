NYM (NYM) Price Hits $0.0402 on Exchanges

NYM (NYM) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 8th. During the last seven days, NYM has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. NYM has a market capitalization of $32.71 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of NYM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NYM token can currently be bought for $0.0402 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108,760.68 or 0.99863323 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108,526.68 or 0.99674355 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

NYM Profile

NYM was first traded on January 19th, 2022. NYM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 814,217,218 tokens. The official message board for NYM is medium.com/nymtech. The official website for NYM is nym.com. NYM’s official Twitter account is @nymproject.

NYM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NYM (NYM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. NYM has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 814,217,218.11281 in circulation. The last known price of NYM is 0.04013962 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 69 active market(s) with $1,674,678.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nym.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NYM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NYM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NYM using one of the exchanges listed above.

