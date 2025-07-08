Wormhole (W) Price Hits $0.0649

Wormhole (W) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 8th. In the last week, Wormhole has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wormhole has a market cap of $167.23 million and approximately $26.45 million worth of Wormhole was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wormhole token can now be bought for about $0.0649 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wormhole Profile

Wormhole’s launch date was October 7th, 2020. Wormhole’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,577,873,594 tokens. Wormhole’s official Twitter account is @wormhole. The official website for Wormhole is wormhole.com.

Wormhole Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wormhole (W) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wormhole has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,659,966,805 in circulation. The last known price of Wormhole is 0.06399014 USD and is down -4.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 347 active market(s) with $28,356,102.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wormhole.com.”

