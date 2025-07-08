49 Wealth Management LLC Purchases 708 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 189.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,853 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,475,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $1,500,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stephens started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $135.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.15.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,000,580.20. This represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 440,366 shares of company stock worth $83,103,603. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Oracle Stock Performance

NYSE:ORCL opened at $232.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.65. The stock has a market cap of $652.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a twelve month low of $118.86 and a twelve month high of $237.99.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.08%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

