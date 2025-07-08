Exane Asset Management Boosts Stock Position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Exane Asset Management grew its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. Oracle makes up about 1.4% of Exane Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Exane Asset Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 55.2% in the first quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 9,330 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 4.2% in the first quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 6,285 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 4.4% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 0.7% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 242,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. This trade represents a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,366 shares of company stock valued at $83,103,603 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $232.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $652.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Oracle Corporation has a 12-month low of $118.86 and a 12-month high of $237.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities set a $240.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Stephens assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.15.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

